New Year’s Eve Will Be Most Expensive in Russia's Far East

The price of “Herring Under Fur Coat” salad fell by nearly 1 percent this year, while “Olivier Salad” is 1.2 percent more expensive, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said last week.

Russia's statistics agency has named the most expensive regions for making traditional holiday dishes after the country’s central bank published food price indexes to highlight falling inflation.

Both traditional mayonnaise-laden dishes make up the core of New Year’s Eve food offerings in Russian households.

The average nationwide price for making a four-person serving of “Olivier” is around 312 rubles ($5), while “Herring Under Fur Coat" will cost 153 rubles ($3), the Rosstat statistics agency said Tuesday.

Residents of the Chukotka autonomous district in the Far East will have to shell out the most for the dishes, according to the data. Altogether, the ingredients for “Olivier” will cost 526 rubles ($9), while ingredients for “Herring Under Fur Coat” are estimated to be 363 rubles.

“Olivier” is cheapest in the Caucasus republic of Kalmykia—230 rubles, while families in the western region of Kursk will only be set back 118 rubles for “Herring Under Fur Coat," according to Rosstat.