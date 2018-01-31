News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Jan. 31 2018 - 10:01

Russia's Spy Chief Visited Washington Amid Publication of 'Kremlin List'

Sergei Naryshkin

Sergei Naryshkin

Kremlin Press Service

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief reportedly traveled to Washington preceding the U.S. Treasury Department’s release of a blacklist of Russian individuals linked to the Kremlin.

Sergei Naryshkin, SVR chief since 2016, was named in the U.S. blacklist published Tuesday in retaliation for alleged Russian election hacking. He was already sanctioned by the U.S. after Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, which prohibited him from traveling to the U.S. without permission from the U.S. Secretary of State.

Read More
Read more: Pride and Disbelief: Russia's Elite Reacts to U.S. 'Kremlin List'

“The director of Russia’s foreign intelligence, Sergey Naryshkin, has visited the United States for consultations with U.S. counterparts on the struggle against terrorism,” Russia’s embassy in the U.S. wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday, citing Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.

Reuters later cited two sources as saying that Naryshkin’s visit took place last week and that he had met U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

News of the visit of Russia’s sanctioned foreign intelligence chief to Washington raised the ire of Democratic congressmen, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

“We sanctioned the head of their foreign intelligence, and then the Trump administration invites him to waltz through our front door. This is an extreme dereliction of duty by President Trump,” Schumer was cited as saying by The Hill on Tuesday.

During an interview with state television on Tuesday, Ambassador Antonov said that contacts among Russian and U.S. intelligence services continued “even in the most difficult of times.”

“Politics is politics, but work is work,” he said.

Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
News
Jan. 08 2018
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
Russia Has Destroyed 19,000 Tons of Food Since Import Ban
News
Jan. 09 2018
Russia Has Destroyed 19,000 Tons of Food Since Import Ban
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends
News
Jan. 12 2018
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends

Latest news

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
News
Feb. 01 2018
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox