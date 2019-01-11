Russia's Space Chief Wants NASA to Explain Withdrawal of Invitation

The head of Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday he wanted NASA to explain why it had abruptly canceled his planned visit to the United States, blaming the move on political infighting in Washington.

Dmitry Rogozin, who is under U.S. sanctions, was scheduled to visit next month at NASA's invitation. But NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told The Washington Post last week that the invitation had been rescinded at the request of U.S. senators.

"It's a disgrace, this is illegal, and complete international lawlessness," Rogozin told the Rossiya-24 state TV channel.

Several U.S. senators were reported to be deeply unhappy about the prospect of Rogozin being allowed to visit the United States despite his being on a sanctions list over his support for his country's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.