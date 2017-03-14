Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
5 hours ago Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts
7 hours ago Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
Russia
Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final
Russia
ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists
Meanwhile…
Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center
Russia
Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info
5 hours ago Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts
7 hours ago Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

March 14, 2017 — 20:34
— Update: 20:43

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

March 14, 2017 — 20:34
— Update: 20:43
Joel Kowsky / NASA via AP

Russia’s state corporation for space activities, Roscosmos, has announced a recruitment drive for cosmonauts. The winners will be the first to pilot Russia’s new “Federation” spaceship, which is currently in development, and possibly the first Russians to go to the Moon.

According to Roscosmos’ latest projections, Russia hopes to launch a manned lunar mission before 2040.

The recruitment drive is open to all Russian citizens younger than 35, with priority given to experts in aviation, rocket science, and the space industry. Candidates must also be fluent in English and “have a knowledge of computer technology.”

Roscosmos says it will study applicants’ education, professional skills, psychological profile, and physical health.

Russia Falls Behind U.S. and China In Annual Space Launches

According to Yuri Malenchenko, the deputy head of Roscosmos’ cosmonaut training center, the space agency will accept applications for the next four months, after which time the selection process will begin.

Russia currently has 30 trained cosmonauts, 14 of whom have never traveled to space.

Five years ago, in 2012, Roscosmos last announced an open call for cosmonaut applications. It was the first time Russia’s space agency recruited cosmonauts outside military pilots and engineers in Russia’s rocket and space industry.

In late 2015, NASA launched a similar recruitment drive, accepting applications “for future explorers,” looking for potential astronauts willing to help the space agency reach Mars.

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

7 hours ago

The Moscow city court has upheld a lower court’s ruling in support of the Justice Ministry’s decision to add independent pollster the Levada Center to Russia’s federal registry of “foreign agents.”

3 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

8 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

9 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

9 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

10 hours ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

10 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

3 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

8 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

9 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

3 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

8 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

9 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Dance

Ruslan and Lyudmila

Wed. Mar. 15 Sun. May. 07
Kremlin Palace
01:00 p.m.

A folkloric ballet based on Mikhail Glinka’s operatic treatment of Pushkin’s poem. A young man must employ magic to rescue his beloved from the clutches of an evil dwarf. Kremlin Ballet production. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

8 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

9 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

13 hours ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Slower Internet for Google

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
13 hours ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

1 day, 7 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

9 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

10 hours ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

10 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

14 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

14 hours ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

14 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

14 hours ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

14 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

14 hours ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, ...

1 day ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of ...

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure ...

11 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

14 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

15 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

1 day ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

1 day ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

1 day ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

Wed. Mar. 15

More events
Lady Macbeth of Our District Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Killer Joe Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Silence Cinema
Michel Beroff (piano) Concert

11 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

14 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

15 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

1 day ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

1 day ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

1 day ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

9 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

10 hours ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

10 hours ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

1 day ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of ...

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

1 day ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod ...

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

1 day ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

Karenin

Wed. Mar. 22 Wed. Mar. 22
MKhT
07:00 p.m.

Vasily Sigarev’s tragicomedy, based on Leo Tolstoy’s novel “Anna Karenina,” focuses on her husband Alexei. Directed by Viesturs Meiksans. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil ...

Most Read

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Slower Internet for Google

Moscow: News and Openings

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+