Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

Russia’s state corporation for space activities, Roscosmos, has announced a recruitment drive for cosmonauts. The winners will be the first to pilot Russia’s new “Federation” spaceship, which is currently in development, and possibly the first Russians to go to the Moon.

According to Roscosmos’ latest projections, Russia hopes to launch a manned lunar mission before 2040.

The recruitment drive is open to all Russian citizens younger than 35, with priority given to experts in aviation, rocket science, and the space industry. Candidates must also be fluent in English and “have a knowledge of computer technology.”

Roscosmos says it will study applicants’ education, professional skills, psychological profile, and physical health.