Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

Despite conservatives' efforts to scare would-be revellers from joining in Halloween this year, Russians have come out in full force to celebrate the spooky holiday on Oct. 31 in what is fast become a loved tradition. From bloody nurses to State Duma deputies, h ere is a selection of our favorite costumes from social media: An expert rendition from Tim Burton's classic Halloween film — Edward Scissorhands.

A tattooed, bloody nun. That's the spirit!

Hollywood superheroes — and villians— prowled the streets of Russia on Wednesday night.

Last years' crowd favorite was Natalya Poklonskaya — the outspoken State Duma deputy who adores Tsar Nicholas II.

Хаха. Лучший костюм на хэллоуин pic.twitter.com/wOAHIzDeyU — Здесь Шепелин (@ilya_shepelin) 31 октября 2017 г.

Batman, catwoman, and... ninja baby.

Is the force strong with this one?

This Instagram user says she celebrated Halloween for the first time this year... "Too bad this holiday is only once a year," she writes.

Yummy.

Who would you be more scared to meet in a dark alleyway?

Bunny ears and devil horns were all the rage.

Kids took part in the holiday too!