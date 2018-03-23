News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 23 2018 - 17:03

Russia’s Ruling Party 'Outraged' After Lawmaker Compares Journalists to Servants

Alexander Shalgin / TASS

Russia’s ruling party has expressed outrage after one of its members compared journalists to servants in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal involving the country’s parliament. 

Dozens of Russian media organizations mounted a boycott of the State Duma when its ethics commission cleared deputy Leonid Slutsky of wrongdoing this week after at least five female journalists accused him of sexual harassment.

Read More
Russian Media Launch Boycott of State Duma Over Sexual Harassment Claims

The Dumas’s United Russia party member Fatikh Sibagatullin caused outrage for comparing journalists to “servants” on Thursday.   

“The State Duma is the people’s highest authority. These female journalists should tuck their tails between their legs a bit,” Sibagatullin was cited as cited as saying by a Tatarstan-based news outlet. 

The party distanced itself from Sibagatullin’s comments, with its senior official saying they “have nothing to do with the position of the United Russia party or of our lawmakers.” 

“The position of our colleague deputy is extremely outrageous and improper,” Interfax cited Yevgeny Revenko, the party’s general council deputy secretary, as saying. 

The party official defended journalists for “often selflessly serving the interests of society.” 

In his remarks to Realnoevremya.ru on Thursday, Sibagatullin had blamed female journalists that complained of sexual harassment for wearing clothes that “show different parts of the body” in the Duma. 

“The man will not harass a woman as long as she doesn’t want it,” he said.

State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
News
Feb. 22 2018
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
News
Feb. 23 2018
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal
News
Feb. 27 2018
Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal

Latest news

EU States Prepare Punitive Measures against Russia Over U.K. Spy Attack
News
March 23 2018
EU States Prepare Punitive Measures against Russia Over U.K. Spy Attack
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
News
March 23 2018
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
Russia to Lose Up to $3 Bln Over Trump's Tariffs, Trade Official Warns
News
March 23 2018
Russia to Lose Up to $3 Bln Over Trump's Tariffs, Trade Official Warns

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox