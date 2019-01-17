News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 17 2019 - 14:01
By Reuters

Russia's RT Pursues Legal Challenge Over U.K. Watchdog's Ruling

Arseni Neskhodimov / TASS

Russia's RT plans to launch a legal challenge over a ruling by Britain's media regulator that it failed to cover the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in an impartial way.

In the latest twist in a case which has strained ties between Britain and Russia, RT said it would seek a judicial review over the December ruling by Ofcom that the broadcaster broke impartiality rules in news and current affairs programmes.

The poisoning, which Britain blamed on Russia, strained relations between the two countries and led to the biggest Western expulsions of diplomats since the height of the Cold War. Russia has denied any involvement.

Its media regulator has launched an investigation into the activities of British public broadcaster the BBC.

In its ruling, Ofcom said RT failed to give sufficient weight to a range of views in seven current affairs discussion or news items.

Read More
Media Regulator in Russia Starts Checking Legality of BBC's Operations

"Today RT has informed Ofcom that it will be seeking judicial review of Ofcom's decisions and process in its breach findings of 20th December against the network," RT said in a statement.

"Ofcom investigated 10 RT programmes, and decided that 7 were in breach; we firmly believe that none were in breach. RT is left with no choice other than to seek judicial review of the matter."

Russian officials say RT is a way for Moscow to compete with the dominance of global media companies based in the United States and Britain which they say offer a particular view of the world.

Critics say RT, which broadcasts news in English, Arabic and Spanish, is the propaganda arm of the Russian state and aims is to undermine confidence in Western institutions.

Ofcom has said it will consider further representations made by the licensee, and could impose sanctions ranging from broadcasting a statement of Ofcom's findings to a financial penalty and, in the most extreme cases, revoking a licence. 

British Media Watchdog Says RT Broke Impartiality Rules in Skripal Coverage
News
Dec. 20 2018
British Media Watchdog Says RT Broke Impartiality Rules in Skripal Coverage


Latest news

Podcast: Gay Purge in Chechnya. And Crumbling Soviet Infrastructure
News
Jan. 17 2019
Podcast: Gay Purge in Chechnya. And Crumbling Soviet Infrastructure
Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt
News
Jan. 17 2019
Russian Judge Resigns After Drunk Driving Cover-up Attempt
Ready to Take the Plunge? Here Are 5 Tips for Surviving Epiphany in Russia
City
Jan. 17 2019
Ready to Take the Plunge? Here Are 5 Tips for Surviving Epiphany in Russia
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

News

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

News

Reports Surface of Fresh Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

News

Russian Investigators Blame Murders of 3 Journalists in CAR on Their Employer

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Sign up for our weekly newsletter