Russia's RT Pursues Legal Challenge Over U.K. Watchdog's Ruling

Russia's RT plans to launch a legal challenge over a ruling by Britain's media regulator that it failed to cover the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in an impartial way.

In the latest twist in a case which has strained ties between Britain and Russia, RT said it would seek a judicial review over the December ruling by Ofcom that the broadcaster broke impartiality rules in news and current affairs programmes.

The poisoning, which Britain blamed on Russia, strained relations between the two countries and led to the biggest Western expulsions of diplomats since the height of the Cold War. Russia has denied any involvement.

Its media regulator has launched an investigation into the activities of British public broadcaster the BBC.

In its ruling, Ofcom said RT failed to give sufficient weight to a range of views in seven current affairs discussion or news items.