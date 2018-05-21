News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 21 2018 - 15:05
By Reuters

Russia's RT Faces Three New Investigations in Britain

Arseni Neskhodimov / TASS

Britain's media regulator said on Monday it had opened a further three investigations into Russian news channel RT to see whether it had breached impartiality rules.

Ofcom has previously warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it fails its "fit and proper" test.

Russia Threatens to Expel British Media If RT Banned Over Skripal Poisoning

Ofcom has said it saw a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that required investigation following a nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in March.

"We have opened three further investigations into the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast on RT," an Ofcom spokeswoman said.

