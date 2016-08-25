Russia's Rostov Stun Ajax to Reach Champions League

Russia's Rostov has defeated four-time European champions Ajax to reach the group stages of the Champions League.

Rostov, from the south of Russia, defeated their illustrious Dutch opponents 5-2 over two legs, sealing their progression in style with a 4-1 home win on Wednesday night.

Rostov were the Russian Premier League’s surprise package last season, finishing second in the table. It is the first time that the team has made the Champions League, joining fellow Russian team CSKA Moscow in the competition.

Both Rostov and CSKA Moscow will learn their group stage opponents when the Champions League draw is made on Thursday afternoon.