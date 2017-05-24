Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

A subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft has canceled an order for luxury tableware amid a public row with Russian anti-corruption campaigner and politician Alexei Navalny.

RN-Aerokraft, a private company which operates aircraft for Rosneft, had planned to buy dishes, cutlery and tablecloths worth $88,867 to furnish an executive jet.

Documents on the Rosneft website revealed that the firm had agreed to buy silver teaspoons for almost 15,000 rubles each ($267), water glasses for 11,700 thousand rubles each ($208) and 12 rugs for 124,000 each ($2,200).