Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow
1 hour ago Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row
14 hours ago Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too
Russia
Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant
Russia
Russia's Orphanages Are Emptying
Russia
Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Business
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow
1 hour ago Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row
14 hours ago Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

May 24, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:32

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

May 24, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 12:32
Strecosa / Pixabay

A subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft has canceled an order for luxury tableware amid a public row with Russian anti-corruption campaigner and politician Alexei Navalny.

RN-Aerokraft, a private company which operates aircraft for Rosneft, had planned to buy dishes, cutlery and tablecloths worth $88,867 to furnish an executive jet.

Documents on the Rosneft website revealed that the firm had agreed to buy silver teaspoons for almost 15,000 rubles each ($267), water glasses for 11,700 thousand rubles each ($208) and 12 rugs for 124,000 each ($2,200).

Read More: Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout

The plans attracted the attention of presidential hopeful Alexei Navalny, who condemned the purchases as crass luxuries for a company with close government ties.

Rosneft initially defended its position, with company spokesman Mikhail Leontiev telling Russian news outlet RBC that Rosneft employees, including its executive director, "should be provided with quality dishes, forks, spoons." He also declared that the prices were "reasonable," and that Rosneft had dedicated itself to "an unprecedented level of openness" by publicly releasing the details.

"Does Navalny eat with his hands and wipe his mouth on his sleeve?" Leontiev asked.

Read More: Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

RN-Aerokraft, however, later decided to drop the order, citing their supplier's refusal to lower prices.

RN-Aerokraft is wholly owned by Rosneft through its subsidiary RN-Aktiv. The company's chief executive, Sergei Tsoi, was the spokesman for former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

46 minutes ago

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

1 hour ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

14 hours ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

17 hours ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

21 hours ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

21 hours ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

23 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

1 hour ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

14 hours ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

17 hours ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

1 hour ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

14 hours ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

17 hours ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re out to hobnob with the elite, hang out with ...

Exhibition

Blue Soup

Ekaterina Cultural Foundation
to May. 28

Full retrospective of video art and computer animation by this art group founded in 1996. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

14 hours ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

17 hours ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

4 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
4 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 6 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite reopens with a minimalist new look.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

4 days, 19 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

21 hours ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

21 hours ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

23 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

2 days ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

see more

2 days ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for ...

4 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

2 days ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.

New issue — 6 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
5 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

1 day ago

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

1 day ago

Russia's Orphanages Are Emptying

1 day ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

1 day ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

1 day ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

1 day ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

Wed. May. 24

More events
Dalida Cinema
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cinema
Rothschild’s Fiddle Theater
Mgzavrebi Gig
The Coffee Cantata Opera
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

1 day ago

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

1 day ago

Russia's Orphanages Are Emptying

1 day ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

1 day ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

1 day ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

1 day ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

21 hours ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

21 hours ago

Moscow Risks 'Environmental Collapse' Under Demolition Scheme

23 hours ago

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

Unlikely Asylum

4 days ago
The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

4 days ago
Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country ...

Unlikely Asylum

4 days ago
The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Opera

Nanoopera

Sun. May. 28 Sun. May. 28
Helikon Opera
03:00 p.m.

The third international competition of young opera directors. Works-in-progress. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets ...

Most Read

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Moscow: News and Openings

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+