Russia's Richest Dynasties See $2 Bln Windfall in 2017 Forbes List

The 10 richest families in Russia each earned more than $2 billion in the past year to amass a collective fortune of $27 billion, Forbes Russia said in its latest ranking published Wednesday, with Russia’s top three clans retaining their spots from last year.

Oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev’s family topped the list with $9.91 billion shared between five family members, including new business partners, Said Gutseriev and Bilan Uzhakhov, who are his son and nephew.

Gutseriev’s Safmar Group has in recent months purchased household goods store Eldorado and a majority stake in consumer electronics retailer M.video, with plans to merge the two chains.

Arkady and Igor Rotenberg took the second spot in the Forbes ranking, boasting a $4.2 billion fortune that they share with their sons Igor and Roman.

Last year, the publication estimated the Rotenberg brothers earned $2.8 billion. Forbes attributes their success despite U.S. and EU sanctions to government contracts, including for the construction of the Kerch Bridge to Crimea.