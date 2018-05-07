News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 07 2018 - 12:05
By Reuters

Russia's Putin Sworn in for Another Six Years in Office

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Alexander Astafyev / TASS

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for another six years as Russian president on Monday.

Standing in the Grand Kremlin Palace's ornately-decorated Andreyevsky Hall with his hand on a gold-embossed copy of the constitution, Putin swore to serve the Russian people, safeguard their rights and freedoms, and defend Russian sovereignty.

Putin was inaugurated for his fourth term as president two months after more than 70 percent of voters backed him in a presidential election in which he had no serious challengers.

Read More
Putin Easily Wins Another Six-Year Term in the Kremlin

His most dangerous opponent, Alexei Navalny, was barred from running in that vote and on Saturday Navalny and hundreds of his supporters were detained by police while protesting over Putin's new term under the slogan: "Putin is not our tsar."

Putin, who is 65, embarks on his fourth term in office buoyed by widespread popular support but weighed down by a costly confrontation with the West, a fragile economy and uncertainty about what happens when his term ends.

The Russian constitution bars him from running again when his new terms ends in 2024.

Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
News
April 25 2018
Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
News
April 13 2018
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)
Opinion
April 13 2018
Putin and Trump Are Headed for a Syrian Showdown That Neither Wants (Op-ed)

Latest news

Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
News
May 07 2018
Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report
News
May 07 2018
Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes
Meanwhile…
May 07 2018
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox