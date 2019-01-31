News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 31 2019 - 17:01
By Reuters

Russia's Putin Accuses Ukraine of Meddling in Orthodox Faith

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the government in Kiev of flagrantly meddling in the life of Orthodoxy in Ukraine where a new national church has broken away from Moscow's orbit.

Speaking at a Russian Orthodox Church event attended by Patriarch Kirill in Moscow, Putin said that Russia reserved the right to defend people's rights to worship.

Russia bitterly opposes the move earlier this month to grant the Ukrainian Church autonomy from the Russian Orthodox Church, and Putin has warned of possible bloodshed.

Ukraine Church Granted Independence in Historic Split With Russia
News
Jan. 05 2019
Ukraine Church Granted Independence in Historic Split With Russia
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
News
Jan. 07 2019
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
Podcast: Paul Whelan Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church
News
Jan. 10 2019
Podcast: Paul Whelan Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church


Latest news

Russia Must Pay $11.5M for Expelling Georgians, European Court Rules
News
Jan. 31 2019
Russia Must Pay $11.5M for Expelling Georgians, European Court Rules
Podcast: The Kremlin Wants North Korean Workers Out. And Behind the Scenes of Dau, a Russian Film Spectacle
News
Jan. 31 2019
Podcast: The Kremlin Wants North Korean Workers Out. And Behind the Scenes of Dau, a Russian Film Spectacle
Office Building Evicts Russian Troll Farm Over Repeated Bomb Threats — Reports
News
Jan. 31 2019
Office Building Evicts Russian Troll Farm Over Repeated Bomb Threats — Reports
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Moves to Decriminalize 'Unavoidable' Corruption, Following Putin's Proposal

Meanwhile…

4 Siberian Tiger Cubs Seen Playing in Rare New Video Footage

News

Russian Mercenaries Arrive in Venezuela to Shore Up Maduro's Rule

News

5,000 World Cup Fans Never Left Russia, Police Say

News

Moscow Hit by Freak Snowstorm, in Photos

Sign up for our weekly newsletter