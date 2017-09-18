Russia's Election Committee Confirms Date of Presidential Election

Russia will hold presidential elections on March 18 next year, a spokesperson for the Central Elections Committee told the state-run TASS news agency on Monday.

The date coincides with the four-year anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. The news followed the Labor Ministry’s announcement that Russians will have four days off from March 8 to 11 next year.

"So, we say it officially that the elections will be organized on March 18," Grishina was cited as saying by TASS on Monday.