Russia's Power Vertical: Governors Scramble to Fulfill Putin's Televised Promises

President Vladimir Putin hosted the 16th annual Direct Line call-in show Thursday, taking questions from citizens across the country by phone and video link.

This year, the president’s phone-in, which lasted for 4 hours and 20 minutes, no longer featured a live audience and allowed the president to redirect citizens' questions to regional authorities.

Within hours of the show, Russia’s governors and local officials scrambled to fulfill the president’s orders to fix the problems raised by the individuals chosen to talk to Putin.

Here are some of the first initiatives.

—Job hunting in Khabarovsk

An unemployed engineer from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, forced to work as a painter, asked Putin for a new job during the live show. The prosecutor’s office immediately launched a review, while the Khabarovsk region governor, Vyacheslav Shport, promised to personally help the man find a fitting job.