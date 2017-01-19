Russia's Pokemon-Playing Outlaw Blogger Faces New ‘Spy-Pen’ Charges

Even if you follow Russia closely, you’ve likely forgotten all about Ruslan Sokolovsky, the 22-year-old kid from Yekaterinburg who was locked up last fall for filming himself playing Pokemon Go inside a cathedral. Police arrested him on Sept. 3, charging him with an act of extremism they say he committed by publishing his gaming footage recorded in the Church of All Saints.

A self-described militant atheist and a video blogger with hundreds of thousands of subscribers on YouTube, Sokolovsky’s arrest made national news headlines in Russia. His case was a sobering demonstration of just how little it takes to break Russia’s laws against “offending religious sensibilities.”

Things settled down a bit after a few days, when a court let him out of jail and placed him under house arrest. About two months later, however, Sokolovsky was thrown back behind bars, after he was caught violating the terms of his house arrest, when his girlfriend visited his apartment to wish him a happy birthday.