Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’

U.S.-Russia relations are in the worst state that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev can remember, he said Thursday, even though he believes President Donald Trump wants to improve them.

Speaking at his annual question and answer session with journalists broadcast on Kremlin-run television, Medvedev said U.S.-Russia relations “are worst in my memory” — and, he stressed, he was alive during the period under former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.



“They are very bad,” Medvedev said. “I would say appalling. They are the worst I can remember.”