News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
9 hours ago Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
10 hours ago Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
News
Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
News
Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
News
Rainbow Flags Get Green Light at Russia's World Cup
News
How Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Dodged a Question About Navalny on State TV
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’

Nov 30, 2017 — 18:15
— Update: 18:19

Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’

Nov 30, 2017 — 18:15
— Update: 18:19

U.S.-Russia relations are in the worst state that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev can remember, he said Thursday, even though he believes President Donald Trump wants to improve them.

Speaking at his annual question and answer session with journalists broadcast on Kremlin-run television, Medvedev said U.S.-Russia relations “are worst in my memory” — and, he stressed, he was alive during the period under former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev.

“They are very bad,” Medvedev said. “I would say appalling. They are the worst I can remember.”

Read more: Nobody’s President? Putin Enters the Era of Transition (Op-ed)

U.S.-Russia relations have spiraled this year since President Donald Trump signed new economic sanctions against the Kremlin. Earlier this month, Washington branded Kremlin-run media operating in the United States “foreign agents.”

During the roundtable with journalists, Medvedev recounted his meeting with Trump at a summit in the Philippines this month, saying that the president struck him as wanting to improve relations.

“The impression [Trump] makes is that of a friendly political figure ready to establish full-scale contacts and who reacts reasonably towards everything,” Medvedev said.

But, he said, Trump is hamstrung by a “wave of Russophobic hysteria” in the United States.

Related
News
Surprising No One, Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Case Against Putin
Opinion
There Are Tougher Times Ahead for Putin’s Friends (Op-ed)
News
Putin's Cousin Earned $95,000 Every Day in 2016
News
Putin, Jesus And Elon Musk Are Young Russians’ Top Role Models
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+