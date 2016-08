Russia has lost its appeal against the ban which excludes the county's entire Paralympic squad from next month’s Paralympic Games, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday.



The appeal was filed to the Swiss Federal Court after Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS) upheld the ban earlier this month. The decision to exclude the squad from the Games was made by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Aug. 7 following reports of widespread, state-sponsored doping across Russian sport.



Russian officials have condemned the ruling as "politically motivated."



The ruling also ends the hopes of more than 100 Russian athletes who had submitted individual appeals to CAS.

Russia’s Paralympic Committee earlier announced it will hold an alternative competition for banned athletes in Moscow next month, starting on the same day as the Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games on Sep. 7.