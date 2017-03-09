Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
12 seconds ago Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
3 hours ago Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years
4 hours ago Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest
Russia
Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals
Moscow
Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks
Russia
Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash
Russia
No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
12 seconds ago Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
3 hours ago Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years
4 hours ago Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

March 9, 2017 — 22:43

Russia's Orthodox Church Will Henceforth Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

March 9, 2017 — 22:43
People attend a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Moscow, Sunday, March 22, 2009. AP Photo / Sergey Ponomarev

The patron saint of Ireland has finally won over the Russian Orthodox Church, which declared on Thursday that it shall henceforth celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, albeit on March 30, almost two weeks after the carousing has wrapped up to the west.

“In total, we added to the ecclesiastical calendar more than a dozen saints who struggled bravely in Western countries, including holy Patriky, the Apostle of Ireland, better known among the faithful of our country as St. Patrick,” Vladimir Legoida, a spokesman for the church, told the news agency Interfax.

According to Legoida, the new calendar was formulated based in part on the accounts of Russian Orthodox Christians worshipping in dioceses located in Western Europe. Church officials weighed this information, as well as the absence of particular saints’ name in polemical works criticizing Eastern Christianity, Legoida told Interfax.

The Russian Orthodox Church is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day almost two weeks after the rest of Christendom because the church observes the Julian calendar, which is 13 days behind the now-standard Gregorian calendar.

While this year will make the first time Russian Orthodox Christianity has officially honored St. Patrick’s Day, cities across Russia have held annual holiday festivities for years already. These celebrations are likely to remain in mid-March, alongside the party in Ireland.

No Drama. Vladimir Putin's Re-Election Dilemma

12 hours ago

The forthcoming election will represent a limited — very limited — liberalization. It’s like you’re getting what you want from Putin’s leaving, but without him actually leaving.

3 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

5 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

6 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

7 hours ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

11 hours ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

3 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

5 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

3 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

5 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks

Moscow plans to demolish eight thousand 'Khrushchevki' and re-house 1.6 million people – the population of a small European capital.

Cinema

Once

Irish Week; Irish Film Festival

Thu. Mar. 09 Thu. Mar. 09

John Carney’s musical about a busker and an immigrant and their eventful week in Dublin, as they write, rehearse and record songs that tell their love story. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Russia Bans Norwegian Journalist for 5 Years

4 hours ago

Feminists Faked the Boldest Stunt at Wednesday's Kremlin Protest

5 hours ago

Putin Fires 10 More Law Enforcement and Security Service Generals

5 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 hours ago

The upcoming appointment of Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah and previously U.S. ambassador to China, for the role of U.S. ambassador to Russia, if confirmed, will be welcomed by Moscow.

Print edition — today

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Women of Russia

1 day, 5 hours ago
Women's Day, which commemorates women's struggle for emancipation, is one of Russia's biggest holidays.

6 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

7 hours ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

11 hours ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

2 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

2 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

2 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

2 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

2 hours ago

Sweet Home Moscow

2 hours ago

Illinois native James Dwyer first came to Russia to study in 1989. Now CEO of a yogurt company, he spoke to The Moscow Times about his 28-year love affair with Russia and why Moscow continues to fascinate him.

3 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

see more

3 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was ...

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

3 hours ago

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Klyovo, which makes a point of sourcing a lot of its seafood from the Black Sea region, is the latest restaurant to open its doors at 27 Petrovka, which was previously home to Novikov’s short-lived Greek venture Semiramis.

New issue — today

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
2 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
2 days ago

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion ...

12 hours ago

Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

1 day ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

1 day ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

1 day ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

1 day ago

On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

1 day ago

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

Thu. Mar. 09

More events
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Without a Dowry Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
La Clemenza di Tito Opera
Rocco Cinema
Igor Mukhin. Alternative Culture Exhibition

12 hours ago

Aircraft Warned After Russian Volcano Throws Plumes of Ash

1 day ago

International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist

1 day ago

China's Foreign Minister Wants You To Know: Russia is Beijing's Best Friend Forever

1 day ago

Russia Introduces Free Visas for Country's Far East

1 day ago

On International Women's Day, Russian Feminists Storm the Kremlin

1 day ago

Russia Pledges Harsher Domestic Violence Laws, Weeks After Decriminalizing Abuse

6 hours ago

Belarus Suspends Controversial 'Parasite Tax' After Protests

7 hours ago

Beauty and the Beast Doesn't Promote Homosexuality, Russian Experts Conclude

11 hours ago

Two Confess in Plot to Send Russia U.S. Military Tech

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

1 day ago
An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently sound great.

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

1 day ago
Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives ...

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 6, Feb. 28 - March. 5)

1 day ago
An avant-garde manifesto is launched. The founder of the Soviet secret police breaks out of prison. Balalaikas apparently ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Anniversary Forum «Professional growth»
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Gig

Todd Sharpville

British Blues Rock Festival

Thu. Mar. 09 Thu. Mar. 09

World’s first blue-blooded bluesman British singer-songwriter and guitarist in concert. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Opulence, Chechnya's Ruler Has It

Ramzan Kadyrov likes to maintain the appearance that he lives modestly, and he doesn’t like sharing ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Russia Turned on a Teenage Rape Victim

17-year-old Diana S was raped at a party. But much of the Russian public believes she ...

Most Read

Sweet Home Moscow

Klyovo: A Fine Catch from Arkady Novikov

Why Trump’s New Ambassador to Russia is a Welcome Choice for the Kremlin

Goodbye, Khrushchev! Moscow To Bid Farewell To Post-War Housing Blocks
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+