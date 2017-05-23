Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
17 minutes ago Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show
13 hours ago Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Russia
Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Business
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Russia
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin
Russia
One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 minutes ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
17 minutes ago Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show
13 hours ago Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

May 23, 2017 — 11:30
— Update: 11:31

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

May 23, 2017 — 11:30
— Update: 11:31

The number of Russian children living in state care has more than halved over the past five years, government data has revealed.

The number of under-18s without parental care has fallen from 127,000 to 55,6000 since 2012, according to new figures from the government board of social work trustees.

More children are also being moved away from orphanages or government institutions, with 87 percent now receiving “family-based care.”

Read More: The Children Russia Can't Let Go

The government has since pledged to boost state foster agencies and family-based laws in a bid to continue the positive trend, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported.

Related
Russia
The Children Russia Can’t Let Go
Meanwhile…
You Can't See the Ground at This Russian Playground
Russia
Russia to Scrap HIV Adoption Ban — Reports

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

23 hours ago

The United States submitted two appeals for information on possible Kremlin interference in the country's presidential elections in 2016.

17 minutes ago

Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show

13 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

14 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

17 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

18 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

20 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

17 minutes ago

Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show

13 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

14 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

17 minutes ago

Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show

13 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

14 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

1 day ago

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

Gig

Orgonite

Tue. May. 23 Sat. May. 27
Mumiy Troll
09:00 p.m.

New Oriental rave band from Israel. Read more

Read more

17 minutes ago

Steven Seagal Will Promote Russian 'Free Land' Scheme in New Reality TV Show

13 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

14 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

3 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
3 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days, 18 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

17 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

18 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

20 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

see more

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

3 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

22 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

3 days ago

Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

3 days ago

No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

Tue. May. 23

More events
Dalida Cinema
The Distinguished Citizen Cinema
Aerosmith: Aero-Vederci Baby! Gig
Piano and Strings Concert
Karenin Theater
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

22 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

3 days ago

Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

3 days ago

No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters

17 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

18 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

20 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

Work of Art

4 days ago
Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying ...
From our partners

Theater

The Audience

Inna Churikova stars as Queen Elizabeth II in Gleb Panfilov’s staging of Peter Morgan’s play

Sat. Jun. 17 Sat. Jun. 17
Theater of Nations
06:00 p.m.

British playwright Peter Morgan’s most recent version of his 2013 play that centers on weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II from her accession in 1952 to the present day. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few ...

Most Read

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Unlikely Asylum

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+