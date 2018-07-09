Russia’s Oldest Travel Agency Goes Under

Competitors are reportedly beginning to absorb the customer base of one of Russia’s oldest and biggest travel agents after the company went bankrupt following a liquidity crisis.

Natalie Tours was established in 1992, the year after the Soviet Union fell, and were instrumental in expanding the Russian market for tourism abroad. The company announced last week it was canceling all tour packages due to financial issues, leaving around 10,000 clients stranded this holiday season and throwing the entire industry into disarray.

At least three of its leading competitors have since come forward to offer help to Natalie Tours’ customers, the Russian Tourism Industry Union said last week.

The former franchise holders under the Natalie Tours umbrella now operate under the brands of competing agencies including TUI and Intourist, Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said Monday.