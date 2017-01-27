Russian 'Batman' Protests Rising Energy Bills in Siberia

Putin and Trump Want to Team Up, but That's Not Going to Be Easy
2 hours ago
Now that Donald Trump is in office, he will find lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is harder than it looked during the campaign.
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
19 hours ago
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.
19 hours ago
1 day agoRussian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic
Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more