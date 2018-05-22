News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 22 2018 - 09:05

Russia’s New Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Failed in Tests, U.S. Media Report

Youtube

Russia’s unlimited-range missile that Vladimir Putin unveiled earlier this year before his election has reportedly crashed after takeoff in numerous tests.  

The new nuclear-powered cruise missile, which Putin boasted could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield, will be called ‘Burevestnik,’ the defense ministry said after a public vote in March. Putin announced the weapon in his saber-rattling state of the nation speech on March 1, weeks before he was elected to his fourth term as president.

Read More
Russia Names Putin's New 'Super Weapons' After a Quirky Public Vote

The Burevestnik crashed each of the four times it was tested between November and February, the CNBC business outlet reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in U.S. intelligence.

The weapon’s shortest and longest test flights lasted from four seconds to just over two minutes, when the missile flew 22 miles before crashing, according to the report.

The Burevestnik is believed to use a gasoline-powered engine at take-off before switching to a nuclear-powered engine for the rest of its flight, CNBC cited sources as saying.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

What Smoke Signals Are Russia’s Arms Deals Sending? (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 02 2018
What Smoke Signals Are Russia’s Arms Deals Sending? (Op-ed)
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
News
May 02 2018
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Trampling' International Law in Backing Out of Iran Nuclear Deal
News
May 09 2018
Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Trampling' International Law in Backing Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Latest news

German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
News
May 22 2018
German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports
News
May 22 2018
Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports
News
May 22 2018
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox