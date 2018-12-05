News

Russia's New Laser Weapons Systems Enter Into Service, Military Says

mil.ru

Russia’s new "Peresvet" laser weapons systems have been put on combat duty, the Defense Ministry has said. President Vladimir Putin first announced the development of the lasers, one of Russia's six new major offensive weapons systems, during a state-of-the-nation speech in March in which he proposed that the public vote to name them. After an online vote, the system was named “Peresvet,” in honor of a medieval Russian warrior monk.

The Peresvet laser complex entered into combat service on Dec. 1, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Wednesday. The ministry released a video on social media of the weapons complex being deployed.