Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
20 seconds ago Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners
2 hours ago Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year
3 hours ago Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation
Russia
Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
Russia
'Army-2016': Toys for Big Boys
Russia
Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked
Russia
Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

Sep. 09 2016 — 21:10
— Update: 21:10

Russia's New Children's Rights Official Thinks Your Uterus Can ‘Remember’ Past Partners

Sep. 09 2016 — 21:10
— Update: 21:10

Anna Kuznetsova, Russia’s newly appointed children’s rights ombudsman, believes in Telegony — the theory that children can inherit the characteristics of a mother’s previous sexual partners (men who are not their fathers).

In 2009, Kuznetsova gave an interview to a local website in Penza on the topic of abortion. Described as a psychologist for “pre-abortion counseling,” Kuznetsova said the following:

“Based on the relatively new science of Telegony, we can say that a woman’s uterine cells possess information-wave memory. Hence, these cells remember everything that has happened to them. For example, if a woman has multiple partners, then there is a high chance of a weak child being born because of a mixing of information. This fact exerts special influence on the moral foundation of the unborn child. [Past] abortions, in turn, are also a serious shock for a child that’s now wanted, insofar as the cells remember the fetus’ fear before an abortion. They remember the death.”

The idea of Telegony dates back to Aristotle and ancient Greece. In the scientific community, the theory lost credibility in the 20th century. (The Nazis also embraced the idea’s racialist implications for propaganda purposes.)

Before her appointment today by President Vladimir Putin, Kuznetsova was best known as the president of the children's charity “Pokrov,” which runs projects in support of families with disabled children, large families, and families that wish to adopt. It also runs an anti-abortion program.

Related
Russia
I Am Not Afraid to Speak: Russian Online Flash Mob Condemns Sexual Violence
Russia
Russia Extends Approved Drug List After Painkiller Shortages
Russia
Russia Cuts Funding for HIV Treatment
Russia
Russian Orthodox Church Responds to Women Who 'Are Not Afraid to Speak'
Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

7 hours ago

Volunteer firefighters working for environmental organization Greenpeace have been attacked with knives and stun grenades in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the group reported. Two activists suffered broken bones in the attack, which took place early ...

2 hours ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

3 hours ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

4 hours ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

5 hours ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

5 hours ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

5 hours ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

3 hours ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

4 hours ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections

2 hours ago

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year

3 hours ago

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

4 hours ago

Russian Supreme Court to Consider Removing Opposition Party From Duma Elections
5 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
5 hours ago

In honor of Moscow’s City Day, here’s a little primer on place names. With just a few rules, you’ll be able to tell what national or professional group lived in a neighborhood, which church stood there, who owned it, and even what the land looked ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

3 hours ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

3 hours ago

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the ...

3 hours ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

3 hours ago

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the ...

3 hours ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

3 hours ago

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a ...

4 hours ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and Russian Railways. Financially, it is the result of 90 billion rubles ($1.38 billion) of ...

see more

4 hours ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. ...

6 hours ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic ...

4 hours ago

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. This is Ugreshskaya station, part of the new Moscow Central Ring (MCR) aboveground rail project. Organizationally, the MCR a joint venture of the Moscow metro and ...

New issue — yesterday

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
'Army-2016': Toys for Big Boys
5 hours ago
Russia's Army-2016 international forum is taking place from 6-11 Sept. at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Moscow Region. Over 200,000 visitors attended ...

5 hours ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

5 hours ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections

5 hours ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across ...

7 hours ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.

7 hours ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.

8 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov
Russia's children's ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has been dismissed from his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin after months ...

9 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021
Artificial intelligence could make 80 percent of all decisions for Russian lender Sberbank by 2021, company CEO German ...

8 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov
Russia's children's ombudsman, Pavel Astakhov, has been dismissed from his post by Russian President Vladimir Putin after months ...

9 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021
Artificial intelligence could make 80 percent of all decisions for Russian lender Sberbank by 2021, company CEO German ...

5 hours ago

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage
Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage has been offered his own show by the Kremlin-sponsored RT television channel, Britain's ...

5 hours ago

Uzbekistan Confirms December Elections
Presidential elections in Uzbekistan will take place on Dec. 4, the country's government has confirmed. Uzbek Prime Minister ...
1 day ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
1 day ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy ...

10 hours ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report

10 hours ago

2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest

21 hours ago

Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban

1 day ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Soon Breathe Easier

1 day ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

1 day ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
12 hours ago
Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of the country’s top-two mobile providers. ...
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
12 hours ago
Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As ...
Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
6 hours ago
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill ...

Most Read

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+