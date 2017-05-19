Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors
4 hours ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.
Alexander Ogaryov stages Nilo Cruz’s play set in 1929 at a family-owned cigar factory in a small provincial town in Florida. Read more
The Russians Are Coming!
Akram Khan Company: Until the Lions
Chekhov Theater Festival
Award-winning choreographer and dancer Akram Khan uses kathak and contemporary dance to tell the tale of Amba, a princess abducted on her wedding day and stripped of her honor, who invokes the gods to seek revenge. This 2016 production is a partial adaptation of poet Karthika Naïr’s book “Until the Lions: Echoes from the Mahabharata,“ an original reworking of the epic Mahabharata. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more