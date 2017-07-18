Russia’s ‘Most Dangerous’ Diplomat to U.S. Kislyak to Be Appointed Senator — Report

The current Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, will be appointed to the Federation Council after his tenure in Washington comes to an end, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two unidentified sources in the Russian presidential administration.

Kislyak could be appointed to his new post after regional elections in September, Vedomosti said.

In March, the U.S. Politico magazine labeled the 66-year-old Kislyak as “Washington’s most dangerous diplomat.” He has been Moscow’s man in Washington since 2008 but kept a low public profile until he found himself at the epicenter of the scandal surrounding the Trump Administration’s ties to Russia.