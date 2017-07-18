Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
57 minutes ago Russia Ordered to Pay $6 Mln for Seizing Greenpeace’s 'Arctic Sunrise'
1 hour ago Russian Women Among IS Fighters Detained in Iraq
Moscow
Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
Russia
Russia Ordered to Pay $6 Mln for Seizing Greenpeace’s 'Arctic Sunrise'
Russia
Russian Art Community Brings Two-Dimensional Pop-Culture Characters to Urban Life
Russia
Kazan to Host World Swimming Contest as Russia Struggles to Recover From Doping Scandal
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia’s ‘Most Dangerous’ Diplomat to U.S. Kislyak to Be Appointed Senator — Report

July 18, 2017 — 13:18
— Update: 14:00

Russia’s ‘Most Dangerous’ Diplomat to U.S. Kislyak to Be Appointed Senator — Report

July 18, 2017 — 13:18
— Update: 14:00
Sergei Kislyak, Russia's Ambassador to the United States, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, U.S., May 18, 2012. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The current Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, will be appointed to the Federation Council after his tenure in Washington comes to an end, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two unidentified sources in the Russian presidential administration.

Kislyak could be appointed to his new post after regional elections in September, Vedomosti said.

In March, the U.S. Politico magazine labeled the 66-year-old Kislyak as “Washington’s most dangerous diplomat.” He has been Moscow’s man in Washington since 2008 but kept a low public profile until he found himself at the epicenter of the scandal surrounding the Trump Administration’s ties to Russia.

Read More: Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

“Kislyak has been a subject of permanent trolling in the U.S. in recent months,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the state-run Rossia-1 television channel last Friday.  

According to Vedomosti, Kislyak’s upcoming job change can hardly be called a promotion as the Federation Council, Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, has little actual power.

“It’s the destination of those who can’t be placed anywhere else, but are not ready to retire,” the newspaper cited political scientist Abbas Gallyamov as saying. “To get out of there and get back to an upward trend is something that only very few have managed to do.”

Kislyak, who returns to Moscow on July 22, will be replaced by deputy foreign minister Anatoly Antonov.

Related
World
Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister
Meanwhile…
The Kremlin Is Standing By Footage of Russian Troops in Syria the Internet Says Is Fake
Opinion
Tillerson’s Russia Strategy May Look Too Much Like Obama’s (Op-ed)
World
Mutually Assured Distraction
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+