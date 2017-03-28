Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
5 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
6 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin
Moscow
The Italian Who Came Into the Cold
Moscow
Pour that Perfect Pint
Moscow
Nathan Sawaya: Bringing Lego to Life
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
5 hours ago Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection
6 hours ago St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

March 28, 2017 — 19:46
— Update: 19:46

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

March 28, 2017 — 19:46
— Update: 19:46
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is escorted out of a court in Moscow, March 27, 2017 AP Photo / Denis Tyrin

Roman Rubanov, the director of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, says federal agents have occupied the group’s office in Moscow, which police evacuated three days ago, following an alleged bomb threat.

Rubanov told the news site Meduza that agents from the Federal Security Service, Russia’s post-Soviet KGB successor, were spotted presenting their identity badges to gain access to the business center that houses the Anti-Corruption Foundation’s office.

This Sunday, as political protests swept cities across Russia, Moscow police raided Navalny’s office, ordering everyone inside to leave the building, following an alleged bomb threat. Many staff and volunteers refused to obey the police, and were later arrested and sentenced to several days in jail.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

Critics say the police were trying to stop Navalny’s group from live-streaming footage from the nationwide demonstrations, which the Anti-Corruption Foundation also helped organize.

Law enforcement officers and a group of men in civilian clothes later removed the foundation’s computers and other technical equipment. Rubanov and his colleagues say they’ve been given no explanation for these seizures, and the men who took the equipment refused to identify themselves to the journalists and activists who filmed them in the act.

Police and plainclothes men remove technical equipment from the Anti-Corruption Foundation. Dmitry Masalsky
Related
Meanwhile…
Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram
Russia
Opposition Leader Navalny Calls for Protests Across Russia
Russia
Opposition Politician Alexei Navalny Doused in Green Dye at Campaign Event
Russia
Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

7 hours ago

In the video, a Tomsk State University lecturer excoriates his students for attending Sunday's demonstration, telling them that it’s impossible to end corruption.

5 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

6 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

7 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

8 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

9 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

10 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

5 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

6 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

7 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

5 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

6 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

7 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil

Russia witnessed mass anti-corruption protests on Sunday, but you’d never know it, if you only followed the state media.

Gig

24K From South Korea

Wed. Mar. 29 Sun. Apr. 02
YotaSpace
07:00 p.m.

South Korean K-pop band from Seul. Read more

Read more

5 hours ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

6 hours ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

7 hours ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

7 hours ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
7 hours ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

1 day, 12 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

8 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

9 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

10 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

8 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

8 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

8 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

8 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

8 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

8 hours ago

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th birthday and the 100th anniversary of Lenin's April Theses.

11 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

see more

11 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

12 hours ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

11 hours ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s career testifies to the fertile art scene in the country’s regions.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
12 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Russia’s Kids Are Alright (Op-Ed)

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
12 hours ago

Russia’s political history centers around Moscow. Anything meaningful happens in the capital, or it scarcely happens at all.

13 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

14 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Knight of Cups Cinema
Split Cinema
Nekromantix Gig
Flight Opera
The Snow Maiden Opera
Moscow Thaw: 1953-1968 Exhibition

13 hours ago

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Team Jailed After Live Streaming Protests

14 hours ago

Children Paid to Attend Anti-Corruption Rally, Says Kremlin

1 day ago

Russian Truckers Obstruct Traffic in Nationwide Strike

1 day ago

Russian PM Medvedev Dodges Protests With Lavish Skiing Holiday

1 day ago

'That's When They Carried Me Away': Woman From Iconic Protest Photo Speaks

1 day ago

Opposition Leader Navalny Jailed After Anti-Corruption Protests Grip Russia

8 hours ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

9 hours ago

Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One

10 hours ago

Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

12 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from Kiev.

Pour that Perfect Pint

1 day ago
The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To ...

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

12 hours ago
Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with sanctions from ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
Recruitment: changes are in progress
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

Theater

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Alexei Frandetti stages Sweeney Todd at Taganka

Sat. Apr. 08 Sat. Apr. 08
Taganka
06:00 p.m.

The Russian version of Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical thriller. Barber Sweeney Todd returns to London after 15 years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who banished him, by conspiring with a local baker, Mrs. Lovett, who is in desperate need of fresh meat for her pies. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Pour that Perfect Pint

The craft revolution took Moscow by storm in 2015. To help you navigate the increasingly sophisticated ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests in Videos

On Sunday 27 March, Russia saw the biggest protests in years. From Vladivostok to Kaliningrad, Russians ...

Most Read

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+