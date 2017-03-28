Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption
7 hours ago
In the video, a Tomsk State University lecturer excoriates his students for attending Sunday's demonstration, telling them that it’s impossible to end corruption.
South Korean K-pop band from Seul. Read more
'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Alexei Frandetti stages Sweeney Todd at Taganka
The Russian version of Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 musical thriller. Barber Sweeney Todd returns to London after 15 years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who banished him, by conspiring with a local baker, Mrs. Lovett, who is in desperate need of fresh meat for her pies. Read more