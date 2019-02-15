Russia’s Military Vows to 'Prevent Invasion' of Polar Bears in Arctic Town

Russia’s Defense Ministry has pledged to address the polar bear invasion that has struck panic in a remote Arctic settlement in recent weeks.

Polar bears began to descend on Russia’s Novaya Zemlya archipelago, population 3,000, driven from their habitat by food scarcity fueled by climate change, according to WWF experts. The authorities in the Arkhangelsk region, which oversees the archipelago, declared a state of emergency this weekend after at least 52 polar bears were seen rummaging through garbage and roaming apartment blocks.