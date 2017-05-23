Russia's Meme Courtyard

Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Russian police have raided a leading contemporary theater in Moscow as part of a corruption investigation.
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Pavel Kogan Orchestra, conductor Filipp Chizhevsky
Schumann: Piano Concerto. Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5. Grieg: Piano Concerto. Soloists Lukas Geniusas, Miroslav Kultyshev and Pavel Nersesyan. Read more
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.
Giorgio de Chirico: Metaphysical Insights
100 works by the founder of the Metaphysical Art movement
Giorgio de Chirico (1888-1978) was an influential surrealist artist, best known for his mysterious, classically-inspired cityscapes. On display are paintings, graphic works, sculptures, and stage costumes from the Rome-based De Chirico Foundation, the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, and major museums of Italy, France, and Britain. Read more