Russia's Medvedev Vows to Help Firms Hit by U.S. Sanctions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday sanctions-hit Russian companies that have fallen into difficulties should receive support from the state to help them retain staff.

The U.S. Treasury on April 6 announced sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, saying they were profiting from a Russian state engaged in "malign activities" around the world.

Medvedev also told a government meeting broadcast by state TV that "silly military statements heard from NATO countries have added to uncertainty on markets".