News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Business
April 29 2018 - 11:04
By Reuters

Russia's Medvedev Says He Backs Criminalizing Observance of U.S. Sanctions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev backs the idea of making it a criminal offence for Russians to observe sanctions imposed by the United States, Medvedev said in an interview broadcast on Saturday on state TV channel Rossiya 1.

Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on some of Russia's biggest companies and businessmen on April 6, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other so-called malign activities.

Read More
Shares of Russian Companies Tumble Following U.S. Sanctions

Asked about a proposal drafted by Russia's lower house of parliament to criminalise observance of U.S. sanctions, Medvedev said the restrictions were aimed at destroying Russia's socio-political system and harming the economy and individuals.

"If this is so, then the implementation of these sanctions by citizens of our country should be an offence. No one should have the right to observe these American sanctions for fear of having to take administrative or criminal liability," he said.

Medvedev also said that the government should support sanctions-hit Russian companies to ensure that jobs are not lost.

Speaking on other issues, he said that Russia was on the brink of making a decision on raising the pension age.

Commenting on his own plans for the future, he said he wanted to continue working in a role that brought maximum benefit to his country.

Latest news

U.S. House Report Says Russia's Information War Against West Goes Back Decade
News
April 27 2018
U.S. House Report Says Russia's Information War Against West Goes Back Decade
Russia's FSB Says It Thwarted Islamic State Attack in Moscow Ahead of World Cup
News
April 27 2018
Russia's FSB Says It Thwarted Islamic State Attack in Moscow Ahead of World Cup
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match
News
April 27 2018
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox