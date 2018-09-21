News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Sept. 21 2018 - 14:09
By Reuters

Russia's Lavrov Says U.S. Poses Main Threat to Syria's Territorial Integrity

Sergei Lavrov / Russian Foreign Ministry / Flickr

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the United States' control over the Eastern bank of the Euphrates river posed the main threat to Syria's territorial integrity, Interfax news agency reported.

He also said that Russia and Turkey have agreed on the borders of an Idlib demilitarized zone and that Nusra front fighters should leave the zone by mid-October.

