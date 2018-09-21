Russia's Lavrov Says U.S. Poses Main Threat to Syria's Territorial Integrity
Sergei Lavrov / Russian Foreign Ministry / Flickr
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the United States' control over the Eastern bank of the Euphrates river posed the main threat to Syria's territorial integrity, Interfax news agency reported.
He also said that Russia and Turkey have agreed on the borders of an Idlib demilitarized zone and that Nusra front fighters should leave the zone by mid-October.
Latest news
News
Sept. 21 2018
News
Sept. 21 2018
News
Sept. 21 2018