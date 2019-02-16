News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 16 2019 - 18:02
By Reuters

Russia's Lavrov Calls UK's Williamson 'Minister of War'

Sergei Lavrov

AP

A day after British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson accused Moscow of "trying to goad the West" in a bellicose speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called him Britain's minister of war.

Williamson, addressing the Munich Security Conference on Friday, accused Russia of "illegal activity" on land and at sea, and called on Moscow to reset its relationship with Western countries through dialogue.

Lavrov addressed the meeting on Saturday and seized the opportunity to jibe back at Williamson when asked about the security situation of the Arctic.

"We want to understand what kind of mandate NATO is going to have in the Arctic," he said.

U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov

"If you listen to some people like the minister of war — oh,sorry the minister of defense — of the United Kingdom then you might get an impression that nobody except NATO have the right to be anywhere," he added to laughter.

It was not the first time Lavrov and Williamson have clashed verbally.

Last year, after Williamson told Russia to "go away and shutup", Lavrov retorted: "Maybe he lacks education."

