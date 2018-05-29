News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 29 2018 - 17:05

Russia’s Latest Governor Reshuffle: What You Need to Know

Vladimir Putin and Aysen Nikolayev / Kremlin.ru

This week, President Vladimir Putin made four changes in Russia’s latest regional government reshuffle, including appointing the country’s youngest-ever governor and removing the head of a region that gave the president the least number of votes in the March presidential elections.

On Monday, the president appointed Aysen Nikolayev as the acting governor of the Sakha republic and Sergei Nosov as the acting governor of Magadan, after accepting the resignations of their predecessors.

Read More
The Fall of Russia's Regional Governors (Op-ed)

The previous head of the Sakha Republic, Yegor Borisov, had resigned after his region gave Putin a mere 64.4 percent of the vote in the March presidential elections, far below Putin’s nationwide 76.7 percent.

On Tuesday, Putin accepted the resignations of the governor of Tyumen, who was appointed to the new Russian cabinet as construction and housing minister this month, and the governor of the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district in Siberia.

Newly-appointed acting Tyumen governor Alexander Moor, 44, told the RBC business portal that “nothing should change” in his predecessor’s regional development program.

At age 30, the newly appointed acting governor of the Yamal-Nenets district Dmitry Artyukhov made history for becoming Russia’s youngest regional leader.

Putin’s support for the four newly-appointed acting governors leaves little doubt they will win regional elections on Sept. 9 to shed the "acting" in their job titles.

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
April 30 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Generation Putin: Smug, Patriotic and Rebellious
News
April 30 2018
Generation Putin: Smug, Patriotic and Rebellious
Russian Institute Downgrades Nurses to ‘Cleaners’ to Avoid Pay Raises
News
May 02 2018
Russian Institute Downgrades Nurses to ‘Cleaners’ to Avoid Pay Raises

Latest news

Russian Art Vandal Arrested, Denies Drinking Vodka
News
May 29 2018
Russian Art Vandal Arrested, Denies Drinking Vodka
23-Year-Old Falls to His Death Off Moscow Bridge
News
May 29 2018
23-Year-Old Falls to His Death Off Moscow Bridge
Russia to Develop New Electronic Warfare Systems After Analyzing U.S. Missiles Recovered in Syria
News
May 29 2018
Russia to Develop New Electronic Warfare Systems After Analyzing U.S. Missiles Recovered in Syria

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox