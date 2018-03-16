News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 16 2018 - 11:03

Russia’s Last Presidential Debate Marred by Fistfight Threats Between Communists

Communists of Russia Presidential Candidate Maxim Suraikin

Communists of Russia Presidential Candidate Maxim Suraikin

Sergei Bobylev / TASS

The last debates on the eve of Russia’s presidential elections have once again descended into chaos after a Communist candidate threatened to "break the jaw" of another Communist candidate's stand-in. 

President Vladimir Putin, who has chosen not to take part in the series of televised presidential debates, is expected to easily win the March 18 vote. The pre-election debates among his seven challengers have been marred by vulgar name-calling, driving one candidate to tears, swearing and threats of a walk-out.

Read More
Zhirinovsky Promises 'Brutal Dictatorship' If He Wins Russian Election

The last debate on Thursday nearly ended up in a fistfight when the presidential candidate from the Communists of Russia party, Maxim Suraikin, threatened to attack the representative of Pavel Grudinin, the candidate from the rivaling Communist Party of Russia, for questioning his loyalty. 

"I'll break your jaw, [*****]. Hired scum," Suraikin shouted as he advanced towards Grudinin’s stand-in, the prominent journalist Maxim Shevchenko, before being escorted out of the studio. 

The altercation took place after a woman whom Suraikin introduced as his surrogate accused Grudinin of evicting her and her family from an apartment. 

Suraikin made headlines earlier this year after leading his supporters to attack a local council meeting about the possible removal of a statue to Lenin.

Shevchenko was involved in a fist-fight last month during a live radio show over Stalin’s legacy.

Half of Russia’s Presidential Candidates Report False Income
News
Feb. 14 2018
Half of Russia’s Presidential Candidates Report False Income
Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russian State TV Postpones Oliver Stone’s Putin Doc After Warning
Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games
News
Feb. 15 2018
Russian Football League Postpones Presidential-Election Day Games

Latest news

U.K. Police Treating Death of Russian Businessman Glushkov as Murder
News
March 16 2018
U.K. Police Treating Death of Russian Businessman Glushkov as Murder
Russia Says It Will Investigate Poisoning of Skripal's Daughter
News
March 16 2018
Russia Says It Will Investigate Poisoning of Skripal's Daughter
U.S. and U.K. Developed 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Linked to Ex-Spy's Poisoning, Russian Official Claims
News
March 16 2018
U.S. and U.K. Developed 'Novichok' Nerve Agent Linked to Ex-Spy's Poisoning, Russian Official Claims

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox