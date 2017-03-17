Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

In a new press release, Alfa Bank, the largest private commercial bank in Russia, says it has no ties to the Trump Organization, following reports that the FBI is again investigating computer links between the two.

According to Alfa Bank, the “false impression” of ties to the Trump Organization is the result of new cyber-attacks this February and March on the bank’s computers, which repeatedly bombarded the Trump Organization’s servers with DNS-requests from servers located in the United States.

The bank’s representatives say the hackers are sending DNS reverse lookup requests designed to look like they’re coming from Alfa Bank.