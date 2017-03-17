Russia's Largest Private Commercial Bank Says Hackers Are Faking Its Apparent Ties to Trump

Russia
Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees
Shadow of the Past: How the Annexation of Crimea Guides Russian Policy
Russian Tech Firm Confirms Payment to Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn
Belarus Supreme Court Upholds ‘Chernobyl Milk’ Libel Against Journalist
March 17, 2017 — 19:27
March 17, 2017 — 19:27
Pixabay

In a new press release, Alfa Bank, the largest private commercial bank in Russia, says it has no ties to the Trump Organization, following reports that the FBI is again investigating computer links between the two.

According to Alfa Bank, the “false impression” of ties to the Trump Organization is the result of new cyber-attacks this February and March on the bank’s computers, which repeatedly bombarded the Trump Organization’s servers with DNS-requests from servers located in the United States.

The bank’s representatives say the hackers are sending DNS reverse lookup requests designed to look like they’re coming from Alfa Bank.

Trump Backed by Kremlin for 'Years,' Claims Unverified Dossier

“Alfa Bank confirms that it appealed to U.S. law enforcement agencies for assistance in finding the people behind the cyber-attacks on its servers, which lead to the false impression that Alfa Bank is working together with the Trump Organization,” the press release stated.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that U.S. federal investigators are still examining the “odd” computer links between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.

Last November, The New York Times reported on an earlier FBI investigation into the same matter, saying officials “ultimately concluded that there could be an innocuous explanation, like a marketing email or spam, for the computer contacts.”

Cinema

Sing Street

Irish Week: Irish Film Festival

Fri. Mar. 17 Sun. Mar. 26
Karo 11 Oktyabr
04:00 p.m.

A boy growing up in Dublin during the 1980s escapes his strained family life by starting a band to impress the mysterious girl he likes. Directed by John Carney, stars Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Aidan Gillen, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. Read more

Read more

9 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

You Gotta Russian Problem With Me?

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
9 hours ago

When I worked at a gas station, I liked to listen to the mechanics talk shop about rusted nut that wouldn’t budge. Translators talk shop, too. Only for us, a rusted nut is a word that defies translation.

Print edition — yesterday

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Crimea: Scenes From the 1990s

1 day, 3 hours ago
Three years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, a move broadly regarded as illegal, The Moscow Times recalls the Crimean peninsula in the 1990s.

4 hours ago

St. Patrick’s Day in Moscow: 6 Places to Toast the Irish

It’s that time of year again when we need to fill our glasses with Guinness, dance an Irish jig and turn everything green. Here’s a few ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

Fri. Mar. 17

Theater

Jeweler’s Jubilee

Tue. Mar. 28 Tue. Mar. 28
MKhT
06:00 p.m.

Oleg Tabakov stars in Konstantin Bogomolov’s staging of Nichola McAuliffe’s play “Maurice’s Jubilee” about a man preparing for his 90th birthday and final weeks. Read more

Read more

