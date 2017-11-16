News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Kremlin TV Reports Raid on Newspaper Office Before Police Show Up
1 hour ago Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
4 hours ago Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda
News
Kremlin TV Reports Raid on Newspaper Office Before Police Show Up
News
Navalny's Telegram Channel Quietly Nabs 27,000 Subscribers in 24 Hours
News
Ending Tuberculosis Starts in Moscow (Op-ed)
News
Foreign Ministry Wants to Investigate BuzzFeed for Anti-Russian Propaganda
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia's Justice Ministry Moves in on 'Foreign Agent' Media

Nov 16, 2017 — 09:30
— Update: 11:26

Russia's Justice Ministry Moves in on 'Foreign Agent' Media

Nov 16, 2017 — 09:30
— Update: 11:26
Pixabay

Russia’s Justice Ministry has reportedly signaled to two U.S.-funded news outlets they may be added to a list of media "foreign agents."

Lawmakers on Wednesday amended two laws that could require foreign news outlets to disclose their status, report their activities and be subjected to financial inspections. The move comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russian state media’s role in U.S. election meddling.

The Interfax news agency reported Wednesday that the Justice Ministry had notified the U.S.-funded Voice of America (VOA) radio station that it could be included on the registry.

Read more: Russia’s New Law Against Foreign Media ‘Won’t Even Work’

In its letter, the ministry said that "since there are signs of fulfillment of the functions of a foreign agent in Voice of America's activity, restrictions stipulated by Russian law may apply," Interfax reported.

A source in the Justice Ministry told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday that Radio Liberty’s Crimean, Tatar-Bashkir and Siberian regional projects have also been sent “foreign agent notifications.”

The Current Time television network, which is funded by the U.S. government, published its letter from the Justice Ministry Wednesday warning that it could face restrictions under the new amendments.

According to the new laws, the foreign agent label could apply if a news outlet is either registered abroad, receives foreign funding or gets paid by a Russian company that is itself financed from abroad, the State Duma announced on Tuesday. 

President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign the amendments into law by the end of the month.

Related
Meanwhile…
#LifeIsImproving Instagram Hashtag Dumbfounds Muscovites
News
Russia Prepares to Blacklist Five 'Undesirable' U.S. Media Outlets
News
RT Refuses U.S. Request to Register as Foreign Agent
News
Moscow Court Rules Against Gay Uzbek Journalist's Asylum Claim
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+