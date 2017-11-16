Russia's Justice Ministry Moves in on 'Foreign Agent' Media

Russia’s Justice Ministry has reportedly signaled to two U.S.-funded news outlets they may be added to a list of media "foreign agents."

Lawmakers on Wednesday amended two laws that could require foreign news outlets to disclose their status, report their activities and be subjected to financial inspections. The move comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russian state media’s role in U.S. election meddling.

The Interfax news agency reported Wednesday that the Justice Ministry had notified the U.S.-funded Voice of America (VOA) radio station that it could be included on the registry.