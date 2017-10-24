Russia's Interfax News Agency Site Down After Hack

Russia’s Interfax news agency, among the country’s largest, said Tuesday that it had been targeted by hackers, after several of its services went offline.

The Interfax.ru website and its subscription services were all unavailable on Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Petersburg-based Fontanka.ru news website also suffered a hacker attack, it said on its Telegram channel.

The RNS news agency quoted Interfax as saying that it has not established the source of the attack.

In a Facebook post, Interfax’s deputy director called the cyberattack unprecedented.

