Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

Navalny Has Exposed the Russian Prime Minister’s Corruption. Now What?
5 hours ago
Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
A timeless story of human self-discovery and connection that has just won three Oscars - Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Barry Jenkins’ award-winning drama chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. Stars Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland, Janelle Monae, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. Read more
The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80
2 days, 20 hours agoThe Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
3 days agoAnonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies
Three Tenors of the Metropolitan Opera
Raul Melo, Adam Klein and Adam Herskowitz in concert in the Chamber Hall. Read more