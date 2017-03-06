Russia's Latest Instagram Trend: Renting Hundreds of Roses for the Ultimate Selfie

Russia
March 6, 2017 — 16:43
March 6, 2017 — 16:43
Rosekrsk / Instagram

Forget filters or photoshop: Russians are now renting giant bouquets of roses in a bid to wow their followers as part of the country's hottest new social media trend. 

Instead of relying on relatives for envy-inspiring gifts, aspiring models are taking matters into their own hands: renting flowers in advance to ensure they get the ultimate selfie.

For a standard fee of 1000 rubles ($17.20), Instagram-addicts can rent a bouquet of 101 roses for a 10-minute modelling session.

Pop-up companies are advertising the deal on social media as the perfect treat for Women's Day on March 8: a holiday often celebrated as the Russian equivalent to Valentine's Day. Many are urging women to seize the chance to be "the envy of their followers."

For an added touch of rented glamor, women can also pay to pose with empty shopping bags from top design brands or luxury Moscow department store TSUM.

March 8, or International Women's Day, has been celebrated in Russia since 1913.

While many countries use the occasion to champion women's rights, the Russian holiday is a closer equivalent to Mother's Day or Valentine's Day. The festivities usually see men present gifts of candy and flowers to their wives, girlfriends, or mothers.


Read More: 8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day
3 days ago
Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

an hour ago
These are among seminal moments in the life of the first woman in space

2 days, 20 hours ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days, 23 hours ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

3 days, 1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

6 hours ago

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

2 days ago

Burying the Bombshell

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
4 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
4 days ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

3 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

3 days ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

3 days ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

4 days ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

3 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

3 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

3 days ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

3 days ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

4 days ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

3 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

2 days ago
Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

3 days ago
Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon ...

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

2 days ago
Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into ...
3 days ago

3 days ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as ...

