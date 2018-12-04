Russia's Growth Prospects 'Modest' Amid High Geopolitical Tension, World Bank Says

Economic growth in Russia will be modest over the next two years with a possible expansion of Western sanctions and high geopolitical tension making for an unfavorable outlook, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

But Russia's fundamentals, including its international reserves, would help it to absorb "external shocks", it said in a regular report.

The World Bank lifted its economic growth projection for this year to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent forecast in May. It expects gross domestic product to grow by 1.5 percent in 2019 and by 1.8 percent in 2020.

"In the absence of a sharp escalation of geopolitical tensions, we expect the Russian economy to continue modest growth supported by relatively high oil prices," it said.