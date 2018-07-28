News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 28 2018 - 15:07
By Reuters

Russia's Golovin Completes $35M Transfer to AS Monaco, Media Report

Russia midfielder Alexander Golovin, one of the heroes of their World Cup campaign, has joined AS Monaco from CSKA Moscow on a five-year deal, the two clubs said on Friday.

French media reported Monaco paid around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old, who played an influential role as Russia reached the World Cup quarter-finals on home soil.

The versatile midfielder contributed a goal and two assists as the home team beat Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Spain before losing to Croatia on penalties in the last eight.

Read More
Russian Football Squad Are Social Media's Newest Stars

"He is a talented young player, very prominent during the World Cup, but we have been following him for a long time," Monaco vice president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement.

"He already has solid experience in the Russian first division and internationally."

"Despite the competition of very large European clubs, Aleksandr has chosen the sporting project of AS Monaco, which will offer him the best conditions to continue his progress."

In his three seasons with CSKA, Golovin played 113 matches, including 23 appearances in the Champions League and Europa League. He won the Russian league title once in 2016.

Golovin was linked by British media with both Chelsea and Arsenal in the close season window but the player chose the French club to begin a new chapter in a promising career.

"This is a new adventure for me that I approach with a lot of ambitions," Golovin said. "I am now very much looking forward to meeting the staff and my new teammates and to get going."

Golovin will boost Monaco's midfield options after they sold Joao Moutinho and Thomas Lemar to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Russia Tells Officials: Don't Tip Off Athletes About Dope Tests
News
July 02 2018
Russia Tells Officials: Don't Tip Off Athletes About Dope Tests
Artyom Dzyuba: Russian Football's Prodigal Son
News
July 04 2018
Artyom Dzyuba: Russian Football's Prodigal Son
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup
News
July 08 2018
Russia Kicked Out of World Cup

Latest news

Putin Invites Trump to Moscow
News
July 28 2018
Putin Invites Trump to Moscow
Indie Film Festivals in Russia Under Fire Over New Government Restrictions
News
July 27 2018
Indie Film Festivals in Russia Under Fire Over New Government Restrictions
Lone United Russia Deputy Defies Leadership on Pension Vote, Refuses Calls to Resign
News
July 27 2018
Lone United Russia Deputy Defies Leadership on Pension Vote, Refuses Calls to Resign
By Reuters

Most read

News

800,000 Modern-Day Slaves Are Living in Russia, Report Says

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

Russia Ships $200M in Military Arms to Ally Armenia

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes

Sign up for our weekly newsletter