Russia's Gazprom Says Offshore Part of TurkStream Is Complete

Construction of the offshore part of the TurkStream pipeline that will carry Russian gas across the Black Sea to Turkey has been completed, Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday.

TurkStream is part of Moscow's efforts to bypass Ukraine as a gas transit route to Europe, which imports around a third of its gas needs from Gazprom.

"Projects of this kind and this project in particular are not directed against the interests of anyone. Projects of this kind are purely creative," Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attended an official ceremony in Istanbul.

Work will now focus onshore and is on track to be completed by the end of 2019, he said.