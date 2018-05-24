News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Business
May 24 2018 - 15:05
By Reuters

Russia's Gazprom 'Satisfied' After Settling EU Antitrust Case Without Fines

Thawt Hawthje / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russian gas giant Gazprom welcomed the European Union's decision to settle its seven-year-long investigation of the firm without fines on Thursday.

"We are satisfied with the commitments decision announced," Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev said in a statement. "Today's decision is the most reasonable outcome for the well-functioning of the entire European gas market."

He said Gazprom is commited to comply with them in future.

EU antitrust regulators ended a seven-year-long investigation into Gazprom on Thursday after the Russian gas giant agreed to reforms aimed at bringing down gas prices and allowing rivals a foothold in eastern Europe.

