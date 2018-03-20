Russia's FSB Says Online Messages Are Not Protected Under Secrecy of Correspondence

The Russian justice system has sided with security services in rejecting the Telegram messaging app’s claim that private correspondence on its platform is guaranteed by the constitution.

Telegram was fined in October 2017 for not providing Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) with the encrypted conversations of two suspects linked to the deadly April 3 St. Petersburg metro bombing, raising fears that Russia could block the app. Its founder Pavel Durov had said that the FSB's demands violated the constitutional rights of Russian citizens to the privacy of correspondence.