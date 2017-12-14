News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
5 hours ago Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
7 hours ago Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
News
Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
News
Top Russian Official Tells U.S. Ambassador to Stay Out of Crimea Question
News
Doping Whistleblower Works for U.S. Intelligence, Says Putin
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents

Dec 14, 2017 — 19:22
— Update: 19:22

Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents

Dec 14, 2017 — 19:22
— Update: 19:22
Josef Stalin / Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-R80329 / CC-BY-SA 3.0

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday declassified more than a thousand “top secret” documents dating to the early years of the Soviet Union. 

The ten-volume collection, comprising documents from the years 1922-1934, was released in celebration of the 100-year anniversary since the founding of Cheka, the Soviet Union’s first secret police apparatus, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Read more: Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

“This is a very important and objective source,” the editor of the collection Vasily Khristoforov was cited as saying by TASS. 

“When you read the documents, you can imagine what was actually happening in the country.” 

The FSB presenters said that the collection recreates a “fairly complete picture of the political and economic situation in the country,” the Interfax news agency reported, and “contributes to countering attempts to falsify domestic history.”

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+