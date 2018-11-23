Former Head of Russian Railways Sues Novaya Gazeta for Libel

The former head of Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, is demanding millions of rubles in compensation from the investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta for allegedly damaging his reputation, the RBC outlet cites his spokesman as saying.

Yakunin headed the state railway company for more than a decade before abruptly resigning in 2015. He has been the regular target of corruption claims, fueled by investigations by opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Yakunin is now seeking 5 million rubles ($76,000) in damages from Novaya Gazeta and two of its journalists for reports linking him and his relatives to a high-profile corruption case and, last month, the assassination of a senior investigator outside her home.