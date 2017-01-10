Russia’s Economic Woes to Delay Delivery of Ballistic Missile Launchers

Russia’s latest order of ballistic missile launchers is facing massive delays due to the country's challenging economic climate, the Kommersant newspaper reported Tuesday.

Moscow’s Institute of Thermal Technology (MITT), which is tasked with building a new set of launchers for Russia’s Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, recently told the Kremlin that sub-contractors’ financial woes was the reason the order would not be delivered on time.

The Podolsk Electromechanical Factory was on the verge of bankruptcy and could no longer supply the hydraulic systems necessary for the launchers, MITT wrote in a letter seen by Kommersant.