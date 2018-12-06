Russia’s Constitutional Court Upholds Divisive Chechnya-Ingushetia Land Transfer

Russia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that a controversial land swap agreement between Chechnya and Ingushetia that sparked mass protests in the region was lawful.

The agreement ratified by the Ingush parliament on Oct. 4 sparked weeks of protests in the Northern Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, with activists saying that it amounted to a surrender of territory that favors neighboring Chechnya at their own region's expense.

Later that month, Ingushetia’s Constitutional Court ruled the agreement was “inconsistent with the Constitution of the Republic of Ingushetia” and said that a referendum had to take in place in the republic in order for the border swap to be legally approved.