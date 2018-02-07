Russia’s Central Bankers to Take Lie Detector Tests to Weed Out Corruption

Russia’s Central Bank reportedly plans to weed out leaks and corruption by subjecting its employees to lie detector tests.

Polygraph tests are regularly used to screen government employees and the Interior Ministry made it a requirement for police and security service officers in 2013. Now, the Central Bank also plans to vet employees using the test, the Vedomosti business daily has reported.

“Obviously, someone who refuses to go through a polygraph might face problems in the job,” an unnamed former bank employee was cited as saying.