News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 07 2018 - 10:02

Russia’s Central Bankers to Take Lie Detector Tests to Weed Out Corruption

Russian Central Bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina

Russian Central Bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Central Bank reportedly plans to weed out leaks and corruption by subjecting its employees to lie detector tests.

Polygraph tests are regularly used to screen government employees and the Interior Ministry made it a requirement for police and security service officers in 2013. Now, the Central Bank also plans to vet employees using the test, the Vedomosti business daily has reported.

“Obviously, someone who refuses to go through a polygraph might face problems in the job,” an unnamed former bank employee was cited as saying.

Read More
Read more about corruption: A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)

One of Vedomosti’s two sources familiar with the plans says bankers are concerned. The second source said a number of bankers have already been subjected to the test.

An employee who already took the lie test said they were asked about drug and alcohol use, theft and leaks.

A member of the Interior Ministry where lie detector tests are mandatory told Vedomosti that polygraphs do not inevitably cut down on crime “neither in Russia, nor abroad.”

“But if the goal is to expose a particular person, then this is a useful tool,” the unnamed employee said.

A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 08 2018
A Game with Unknown Rules (Op-ed)
Why Russians Are Choosing Malta Over Putin (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 11 2018
Why Russians Are Choosing Malta Over Putin (Op-ed)
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends
News
Jan. 12 2018
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends

Latest news

Some Russians Are Loving This Blizzard of the Century
Business
Feb. 07 2018
Some Russians Are Loving This Blizzard of the Century
Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show
News
Feb. 07 2018
Putin’s Income Doubled Between Elections, Documents Show
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
News
Feb. 07 2018
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

News

How Russia’s First Married Gay Couple Ended Up Fleeing

Moscow in your inbox